Spirit says it’s operating as usual amid shutdown, bailout reports

Spirit Airlines said it is “operating as usual” amid reports the company is preparing to shut down.

In a statement to Scripps News, the airline declined to comment on reports that it is moving forward with selling its aircraft and planning to close.

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The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a potential $500 million government bailout aimed at keeping the airline in business had fallen through

President Donald Trump was asked about the possible lifeline for Spirit on Friday but did not directly say whether a deal was off the table.

“Well, I guess we’re looking at it. If we could do it, we’d do it, but only if it’s a good deal," he said.

Trump added that the White House has made a final offer and that an announcement would come later in the day.

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Spirit has filed for bankruptcy twice in the past two years, following failed merger attempts with Frontier Airlines and JetBlue Airways.

Last year, the airline laid off 1,800 flight attendants and ended service in 11 U.S. cities.