Hotel bookings now available on Uber app

You can now book a hotel room through the Uber app.

Uber has partnered with travel company Expedia to give users access to more than 700,000 properties worldwide.

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It’s not just hotels. Uber said it plans to offer vacation rentals from Vrbo later this year.

“Uber is becoming an app for everything, helping people go, get and now travel all in one place,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.

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Ahead of the summer travel season, Uber also announced its Uber One subscription service will be available globally.

Uber One costs about $10 a month and offers perks such as zero delivery fees and discounts on rides. Members who book hotels through the app will also get 10% back in Uber One credits on hotel bookings.