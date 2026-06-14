Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell hospitalized; cause undisclosed

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was admitted to the hospital Sunday morning and is receiving “excellent care,” a spokesperson confirmed to Scripps News. The spokesperson did not elaborate on the reason for his hospitalization or his current condition.

McConnell, 84, has experienced several health issues in recent years. In 2023, he was hospitalized after sustaining a minor rib fracture and a concussion in a fall.

Months later, the then-Senate minority leader froze mid-sentence while taking questions from reporters. The attending physician of Congress later said there was no evidence he had suffered a stroke, seizure disorder or movement disorder.

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McConnell has served in the Senate since 1985 and became the chamber’s Republican leader in 2015. He played a key role during former President Donald Trump’s first term in helping to confirm hundreds of federal judges.

However, he no longer holds a leadership position in the Senate and has maintained a lower profile during Trump’s second term. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) succeeded McConnell as Republican leader following the 2024 elections.

In February of last year, McConnell announced he won't be seeking reelection in 2026 but that he intends to serve the remainder of his term ending in January 2027.