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Trump says he’ll raise tariffs on vehicles from the EU to 25% amid trade dispute

The tariffs had been set at 10% after the Supreme Court limited Trump's tariff authority under an emergency powers law.
The tariffs had been set at 10% after the Supreme Court limited Trump's tariff authority under an emergency powers law. (Scripps News)
Trump says he’ll raise tariffs on vehicles from the EU to 25% amid trade dispute
President Donald Trump signs a presidential permit regarding pipeline construction in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Washington
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President Donald Trump said Friday that he will increase the tariffs charged on cars and trucks from the European Union next week to 25%, a move that could jolt the world economy at a fragile moment.

Trump said in the post that the EU “is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal,” though he did not flesh out his objections in the post.

Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had agreed to the trade deal last July. It set a 15% tariff on most goods.

RELATED STORY | Trump administration to issue first tariff refunds May 11, after Supreme Court ruling

Both the U.S. and the EU had previously confirmed their commitment to preserving the trade framework, known as the Turnberry Agreement, which was named after Trump’s golf course in Scotland.

But the status of the 2025 deal was first cast into doubt after the Supreme Court this year ruled that the Republican president lacked the legal authority to declare an economic emergency and charge tariffs on EU goods.

The initial agreement had been a tariff ceiling of 15% on goods from the EU, but the Supreme Court ruling reduced that to 10% as the Trump administration launched a new set of import taxes based on other laws.

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