From employees to entrepreneurs: What's driving the small business boom 

Keiontae Bell spent years in corporate banking, but he never let go of his dream of becoming his own boss.



"It's been a goal of mine. I've prayed upon it since I was 11 or 12 years old to become my own boss by the time I was 30," Bell said.



Bell has since launched a Pearce Bespoke franchise in Scottsdale, Arizona. Unlike traditional tailors that require in-store visits, the custom clothing service brings the tailoring service to its customers.



"We design everything from top to bottom. From buttons, liners, fabrics, the whole nine," Bell said.

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As a franchise owner, Bell said one of the biggest benefits is controlling his own schedule.



"I'm able to spend time with friends, family, and connect with new people," Bell said. "Just really create my day from start to finish without having to be limited to a certain space, a certain time."



Wave of new business owners in 2026



Bell's leap into entrepreneurship is part of a broader national trend. Nearly 3.5 million new businesses were launched in the first half of 2026 — a 14% increase from the same period last year, according to Registered Agents Inc, a firm that supports small businesses.



In June alone, more than 548,000 new businesses were created, the strongest June on record.



"The results are a little bit surprising because we hear about all this other uncertainty in so many other ways," said Whitney Ward, vice president of communications and economic insights at Registered Agents Inc.



Ward said the motivation behind the surge varies. For some new business owners, it's about pursuing a passion. For others, it's about making ends meet.



"A lot of people aren't necessarily without a job, but they are without a job that pays them enough to live comfortably," she explained. "So a lot of people are kind of leaning into this direction of entrepreneurship, just to supplement what they already have been doing."



Thriving in an AI-driven world



Concerns about artificial intelligence in the workplace are also fueling the trend. A survey from The Entrepreneur's Source found 61% of respondents believe business ownership is key to thriving in an AI-driven world.



Bell agrees that AI should have limits in the workplace.



"AI should be an assistant, not the main owner, boss, of the company," Bell said.

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For some, Ward said AI is making small business ownership more attainable by simplifying the process of starting a business.



"It has made it possible for someone who doesn't have a marketing or an economics background to still be able to do payroll, come up with marketing campaigns, do social media posts," she said.



The Entrepreneur's Source survey also found that 70% believe business ownership offers greater career stability and financial growth.



For anyone on the fence about starting a business, Bell has a simple message.



"This life is very short. If you desire to do something, if your dream is to step out and be your own boss, I'd say do it," he said.