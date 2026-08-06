Trump says US was poised for largest strike since World War II on Iran

During remarks in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, President Donald Trump said the United States was poised for its biggest attack since World War II but ultimately held off. He also said Iran respects the United States.

"I do not want to kill people, but at some point we're going to... we were set for the biggest attack of any attack, and we've hit them very hard for the last few months, but we were, we were all set for the biggest attack since World War II, and they called me and they said, 'Please don't do it. Let's talk.' And then they don't; they said, 'We never said that,'" Trump said.

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Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official said there are no talks with the United States regarding the Strait of Hormuz, calling Trump’s comments suggesting otherwise false. Iran is reportedly seeking to collect a fee to allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States has rejected efforts by Iran to collect tolls to allow ships to use the important waterway.

Iran said it has received messages from Washington expressing interest in renewing previous commitments, but Tehran has not decided whether to move forward.

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