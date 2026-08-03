Iran denies new talks with US after Trump cancels strikes

Iran on Monday said it is not currently negotiating with the United States about reopening the Strait of Hormuz or ending the war, contradicting President Donald Trump's claim that talks were set to begin.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said Tehran is instead in contact with Oman to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that supports the global oil supply,

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The comments came one day after Trump called off additional U.S. strikes against Iran, saying negotiations would begin Monday.

Trump said the canceled operation would have been the largest U.S. military action in more than half a century.

"It was going to be a massive attack that would have been by far the biggest attack since World War II," Trump said. "But they have asked us not to do it — and their neighbors. So we are just going to see if we can make a deal."

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The announcement came hours after the State Department warned Americans in the Middle East to exercise caution and consider leaving — a step commonly taken before major military action. Trump confirmed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a role in convincing him to hold off on significant strikes, as did other Gulf states.

Still, skepticism remains. The Wall Street Journal editorial board noted Sunday that Trump "has already ended the Iran war eight times," raising questions about whether this latest round of diplomacy will yield a different result.