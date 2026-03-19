Company recalls children’s ibuprofen over gel-like substance, FDA says

A children’s liquid ibuprofen product is being recalled nationwide after reports of possible contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects Children’s Ibuprofen Oral Suspension, USP, 100 mg per 5 milliliters, sold in 4-fluid-ounce bottles. It was manufactured for Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc.

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The FDA said the recall was initiated after the company received complaints about a gel-like mass and black particles found in the product.

Nearly 90,000 bottles are included in the recall. The affected lots are 7261973A and 7261974A, with an expiration date of Jan. 31, 2027.

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The recall is classified as Class II, meaning use of the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Consumers who have the recalled product should not use it and contact the manufacturer or their health care provider with any concerns.