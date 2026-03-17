Costco recalls meatloaf meal kits over possible salmonella contamination

Costco is recalling ready-to-eat meatloaf meals due to potential salmonella contamination.

The product, labeled “Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze,” has sell-by dates between March 5, 2026, and March 16, 2026.

Costco Meatloaf and mashed potatoes from Costco

Costco said an ingredient supplier issued the recall after determining that one of the ingredients used in the meatloaf may be contaminated with salmonella.

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Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. They can begin hours after consuming contaminated food and typically last up to seven days. Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness, which may require hospitalization.

Customers are advised not to consume the product and to return it to Costco for a full refund.

The meals were sold in the following locations:

