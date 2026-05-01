Thermos recalls 8 million containers after reports of ejecting stoppers

Thermos is recalling about 8.2 million food jars and beverage bottles due to a defect that can cause the stopper to eject forcefully.

The recall includes Thermos Stainless King Food Jars with model numbers SK3000 and SK3020, manufactured before July 2023, as well as Thermos Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles with model number SK3010.

According to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the stopper on the recalled products lacks a pressure-relief feature in the center, which can cause it to eject with force when opened.

Consumer Product Safety Commission A side-by-side image of Thermos stoppers. The company is recalling more than 8 million bottles and jars over injury risks.

Thermos said it has received 27 reports of consumers being struck by stoppers after opening the containers. Three of those individuals reportedly suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye.

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The products were sold nationwide at retailers including Target, Walmart and on Amazon between 2008 and July 2024 for about $30.

Consumers are urged to stop using the products immediately and contact Thermos for a free replacement pressure-relief stopper or, depending on the model, a replacement bottle.

