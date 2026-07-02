13,000 air conditioners recalled due to burn and fire risks

13,000 air conditioners have been recalled as much of the country deals with extreme heat.

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing announced the recall is due to risk of serious injury from fire and burns.

Two of the models are affected by this recall. The Amana Window-Room-Air-Conditioners (WRAC) and Through the Wall (TTW) air conditioners or heat pumps.

The units are white-colored with the brand name printed along most of their control covers.

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According to the recall, the heating elements of these products can remain energized even when powered off.

While no injuries have been reported, there has been one case in which the unit's plastic melted.

The units impacted were sold between April and December 2025.

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If you have purchased one of the units, you're asked to stop using it immediately and contact the manufacturer for a refund.

Consumers will be required to provide their contact information, cut the product’s cord, and upload a photo of the product’s serial number and cut cord in order to receive a full refund.