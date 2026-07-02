Chris Brown must pay $13 million to housekeeper who was attacked by his dog, jury rules

R&B artist Chris Brown must pay nearly $13 million in damages to his former housekeeper after she was mauled by a large security dog at his Los Angeles-area home in 2020, leaving her with permanent injuries.

According to multiple outlets, a jury in Southern California decided Brown and his company, Black Pyramid, must pay Maria Avila $12.9 million for negligence, emotional distress and medical expenses — as well as $885,000 to her sister, Patricia Avila, for emotional distress since she was present at the time of the attack.

Maria's husband was also reportedly awarded $50,000 after claiming his wife's injuries affected their marriage.

Maria and her sister were hired as housekeepers for Brown's home in November 2020. The attack happened a month later, in December.

In the civil lawsuit, it stated the sisters knew Brown owned dogs, but that it was understood they were kept locked away in a different part of the home.

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Maria had gone outside to empty a vacuum bag when she was viciously attacked by the Caucasian Shepherd named Hades.

She testified during the two-week trial that she did not know the dog was outside that day, and denied Brown's claim that he warned her not to go outside without an escort because the dog was not friendly.

According to multiple reports, Brown testified that he heard the dog growling outside and rushed downstairs to find Maria motionless on the ground. He said he locked up the dog and called security for help, but did not call 911.

During his testimony, Brown reportedly said he left the scene because he's a celebrity and his manager suggested it. Home surveillance video from the incident was not preserved.

Maria testified that lacerations on her face required dozens of stitches and surgeons had to harvest skin from her stomach to graft onto her arm, leaving her in extreme pain.

Maria, who is a mother of three, testified that her chronic pain and fears of dogs left in the aftermath of the attack forced her to end her career as a housekeeper.