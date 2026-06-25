Charges dropped against Bailey Zimmerman after alleged drunken rampage

Charges have been dropped against Bailey Zimmerman after an alleged drunken rampage at a New Mexico casino resort.

RELATED NEWS | Bailey Zimmerman arrest warrant issued after alleged drunken rampage at Albuquerque casino resort

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court, the incident occurred on May 27, when Zimmerman arrived at Sandia Resort and Casino in Albuquerque to perform at the venue’s amphitheater.

Surveillance video reportedly showed Zimmerman appearing intoxicated throughout the afternoon.

He then allegedly swung a guitar and struck the ground twice, threw and pushed over other musical equipment, and spat toward a security officer.

Zimmerman canceled his concert that night, citing illness as the reason for doing so.

According to the affidavit, Sandia Resort and Casino had determined he and his staff needed to leave the property. Initially, Zimmerman refused to board the arranged transportation. There was a response from Sandia Police and he eventually was escorted off the premises.

In January, Zimmerman issued an apology for a separate performance in which he said he was “too drunk to play.”

"I decided to drink that day, which was a mistake, and I got up onstage and I was too drunk to play, and I sang awful, I played awful, nobody got the show that they wanted or paid for, and I'm disappointed in myself," he stated in the video.