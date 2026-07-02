Celebrate the Fourth with these refreshing mocktails

You don't need alcohol to enjoy a refreshing drink this summer. Whether you're hosting a Fourth of July barbecue or simply looking for a lighter option, these easy mocktails deliver plenty of flavor.

The Southern Sparkler:

• Ingredients:

◦ 3 oz Luzianne Sweet Tea by the gallon

◦ 3 oz Sparkling Apple Cider

◦ 0.75 oz Freshly squeezed lemon juice (slightly more than the cocktail to balance the lack of alcohol)

◦ Apple and lemon wheel

• Recipe:

◦ Fill a glass with fresh ice

◦ Pour Luzianne sweet tea and fresh lemon juice directly into the glass, and give it a quick stir.

◦ Top the glass with sparkling apple cider

◦ Garnish with an apple and lemon wheel

The Red White and Brew:

• Ingredients:

◦ 8 oz Luzianne Unsweet Tea by the gallon

◦ 1 oz strawberry simple syrup (or to your liking)

◦ 0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

◦ Garnish: Fresh blueberries, sliced strawberries

• Recipe:

◦ Fill a glass with fresh ice

◦ Pour 8oz Luzianne unsweet tea tea, 1oz strawberry syrup (or to your liking), and half an ounce of fresh lemon juice directly into the glass, and give it a quick stir.

◦ Stir in fresh blueberries and sliced strawberries for that patriotic pop!