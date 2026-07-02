Celebrate the Fourth with these refreshing mocktails

You don't need alcohol to enjoy a refreshing drink this summer. Whether you're hosting a Fourth of July barbecue or simply looking for a lighter option, these easy mocktails deliver plenty of flavor.
The Southern Sparkler:
• Ingredients:
◦ 3 oz Luzianne Sweet Tea by the gallon
◦ 3 oz Sparkling Apple Cider
◦ 0.75 oz Freshly squeezed lemon juice (slightly more than the cocktail to balance the lack of alcohol)
◦ Apple and lemon wheel
• Recipe:
◦ Fill a glass with fresh ice
◦ Pour Luzianne sweet tea and fresh lemon juice directly into the glass, and give it a quick stir.
◦ Top the glass with sparkling apple cider
◦ Garnish with an apple and lemon wheel
The Red White and Brew:
• Ingredients:
◦ 8 oz Luzianne Unsweet Tea by the gallon
◦ 1 oz strawberry simple syrup (or to your liking)
◦ 0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
◦ Garnish: Fresh blueberries, sliced strawberries
• Recipe:
◦ Fill a glass with fresh ice
◦ Pour 8oz Luzianne unsweet tea tea, 1oz strawberry syrup (or to your liking), and half an ounce of fresh lemon juice directly into the glass, and give it a quick stir.
◦ Stir in fresh blueberries and sliced strawberries for that patriotic pop!