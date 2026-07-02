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Upgrade your Fourth of July cookout with this colorful potato salad

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica is serving up a colorful twist on classic potato salad, made with red and blue potatoes, crisp veggies and a tangy vinaigrette. (Scripps News)
Make this red, white and blue potato salad for the Fourth of July
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Burgers and hot dogs may get the spotlight, but the side dishes make the picnic.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica is serving up a colorful twist on classic potato salad, made with red and blue potatoes, crisp veggies and a tangy vinaigrette. It holds up outdoors, looks great on the table and tastes even better the next day.

Red Bliss Potato Salad

  • 1 ½ lbs red potatoes
  • 1 ½ lbs purple potatoes
  • ¼ of a small red onion, finely diced
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • ¼ cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp dried dill
  • ½ tsp salt, or to taste
  • ½ tsp black pepper, or to taste

Instructions:

  • Wash your potatoes and cut them into 1-inch pieces.
  • Bring a large stock pot, half-filled with water, to a boil.
  • Add the potatoes and simmer until just fork tender.
  • Strain the water from the potatoes and discard.
  • Allow the potatoes to cool completely before making the salad. This step can be completed the day prior to assembly.
  • Add the cooked and cooled potatoes to a large bowl.
  • Finely dice the celery and add to the potatoes.
  • Finely dice the red onion.
  • About half -fill a small soup bowl with water. Add the onion to the water and let soak while you complete the next steps.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, mustard, and spices into a thick dressing.
  • Strain the onion and add to the potatoes.
  • Pour the dressing over the vegetables and toss to coat.
  • This potato salad is best when allowed to sit in the refrigerator overnight

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