Upgrade your Fourth of July cookout with this colorful potato salad

Burgers and hot dogs may get the spotlight, but the side dishes make the picnic.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica is serving up a colorful twist on classic potato salad, made with red and blue potatoes, crisp veggies and a tangy vinaigrette. It holds up outdoors, looks great on the table and tastes even better the next day.

Red Bliss Potato Salad



1 ½ lbs red potatoes

1 ½ lbs purple potatoes

¼ of a small red onion, finely diced

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp dried dill

½ tsp salt, or to taste

½ tsp black pepper, or to taste

Instructions:

