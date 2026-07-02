Upgrade your Fourth of July cookout with this colorful potato salad

Burgers and hot dogs may get the spotlight, but the side dishes make the picnic.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica is serving up a colorful twist on classic potato salad, made with red and blue potatoes, crisp veggies and a tangy vinaigrette. It holds up outdoors, looks great on the table and tastes even better the next day.
Red Bliss Potato Salad
- 1 ½ lbs red potatoes
- 1 ½ lbs purple potatoes
- ¼ of a small red onion, finely diced
- ½ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp dried dill
- ½ tsp salt, or to taste
- ½ tsp black pepper, or to taste
Instructions:
- Wash your potatoes and cut them into 1-inch pieces.
- Bring a large stock pot, half-filled with water, to a boil.
- Add the potatoes and simmer until just fork tender.
- Strain the water from the potatoes and discard.
- Allow the potatoes to cool completely before making the salad. This step can be completed the day prior to assembly.
- Add the cooked and cooled potatoes to a large bowl.
- Finely dice the celery and add to the potatoes.
- Finely dice the red onion.
- About half -fill a small soup bowl with water. Add the onion to the water and let soak while you complete the next steps.
- In a large bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, mustard, and spices into a thick dressing.
- Strain the onion and add to the potatoes.
- Pour the dressing over the vegetables and toss to coat.
- This potato salad is best when allowed to sit in the refrigerator overnight