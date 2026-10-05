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The trendiest costumes of 2026, according to Spirit Halloween

The company says it keeps its finger on the cultural pulse all year long so it can offer the most recognizable costumes when it comes time for Halloween.
Spirit Halloween has released its annual report on Halloween costume trends, which highlights what costume you might expect to see when trick-or-treaters come knocking. (Scripps News)
Spirit Halloween names the top Halloween costumes of 2026
Olivia Vlaicu
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Spirit Halloween has released its annual report on Halloween costume trends, which highlights the looks you might expect to see when trick-or-treaters come knocking.

The company says it keeps its finger on the cultural pulse all year long so it can offer the most recognizable costumes when it comes time for Halloween.

"People often ask how we predict Halloween trends. The reality is we're watching them develop all year long," said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President of Spirit Halloween. "From blockbuster entertainment and gaming to social media and nostalgia, our team is constantly tracking what's capturing attention so we can be ready with the looks fans want most."

This year its offerings include costumes from franchises like Toy Story, Kpop Demon Hunters, Spider-Man, the Backrooms and Fortnite — and that's on top of Halloween staples like mythological monsters, slasher villains, and knights and dragons.

RELATED STORY | Spirit Halloween set to open roughly 1,500 pop-up stores across North America

Spirit Halloween itself is a touchstone of the holiday season. The company undertook plans this year to open some 1,500 pop-up storefronts and hire more than 52,000 seasonal workers. On top of its many costumes, its stores offer a range of Halloween apparel and decor to meet a growing demand.

According to savings site RetailMeNot, 70% of shoppers plan to buy fall or Halloween items before September, including decorations, candy and costumes. And those who really like to lean into the season may want to move fast: One Home Depot store manager says the company's 12-foot skeleton is now often sold out by Labor Day each year.

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