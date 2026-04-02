How to make a classic Italian ricotta cheesecake for Easter

If you’re looking for a lighter take on dessert this Easter, this ricotta cheesecake delivers. With its airy texture and bright citrus notes, it’s a beloved Italian classic.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shows you how to make it at home.
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Ricotta Cheesecake
Ingredients
- 3lbs whole-fat ricotta (strained if necessary)
- 1 - 1 ½ cup sugar
- ½ cup sifted all-purpose flour
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 8 egg whites
- 8 egg yolks
- 1 lemon, zest
- 1 orange, zest
- ½ cup graham crackers
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Instructions
- Prep a 12-inch spring-form pan by buttering the bottom and sides and sprinkling it with graham cracker crumbs.
- Preheat the oven to 400F.
- Drain excess liquid from the ricotta using cheese cloth in a strainer, in a large bowl. Discard the liquid.
- In a stand mixer, beat the egg whites with about HALF of the sugar until stiff peaks form.
- Carefully transfer the egg white mixer to a large mixing bowl and keep off to the side.
- Clean the mixer bowl and add the whipping cream.
- Beat until peaks form. Carefully transfer the whipped cream to another bowl.
- Into the stand mixer bowl, add the ricotta, egg yolks, and about remaining sugar, vanilla, and citrus zest, beating after each addition until smooth.
- Sift flour to the mixer bowl and mix to combine.
- Carefully fold the egg white mixture into the cheese mixture.
- Then fold in the whipped cream.
- Pour the ricotta batter into the prepped pan.
- Bake for 10 minutes at 400F, then lower the temperature to 325F and bake for an additional 60 minutes.
- Turn the oven off and allow the cheesecake to cool in the oven with the door closed.
- Once cooled, transfer the cheesecake to the refrigerator to cool completely.
- Serve cold garnished with additional citrus zest or powdered sugar if desired.
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