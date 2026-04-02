How to make a classic Italian ricotta cheesecake for Easter

If you’re looking for a lighter take on dessert this Easter, this ricotta cheesecake delivers. With its airy texture and bright citrus notes, it’s a beloved Italian classic.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shows you how to make it at home.

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Ricotta Cheesecake

Ingredients



3lbs whole-fat ricotta (strained if necessary)

1 - 1 ½ cup sugar

½ cup sifted all-purpose flour

½ cup heavy whipping cream

1 tsp vanilla

8 egg whites

8 egg yolks

1 lemon, zest

1 orange, zest

½ cup graham crackers

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Instructions



Prep a 12-inch spring-form pan by buttering the bottom and sides and sprinkling it with graham cracker crumbs.

Preheat the oven to 400F.

Drain excess liquid from the ricotta using cheese cloth in a strainer, in a large bowl. Discard the liquid.

In a stand mixer, beat the egg whites with about HALF of the sugar until stiff peaks form.

Carefully transfer the egg white mixer to a large mixing bowl and keep off to the side.

Clean the mixer bowl and add the whipping cream.

Beat until peaks form. Carefully transfer the whipped cream to another bowl.

Into the stand mixer bowl, add the ricotta, egg yolks, and about remaining sugar, vanilla, and citrus zest, beating after each addition until smooth.

Sift flour to the mixer bowl and mix to combine.

Carefully fold the egg white mixture into the cheese mixture.

Then fold in the whipped cream.

Pour the ricotta batter into the prepped pan.

Bake for 10 minutes at 400F, then lower the temperature to 325F and bake for an additional 60 minutes.

Turn the oven off and allow the cheesecake to cool in the oven with the door closed.

Once cooled, transfer the cheesecake to the refrigerator to cool completely.

Serve cold garnished with additional citrus zest or powdered sugar if desired.

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