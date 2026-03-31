This eye-catching spiral veggie quiche is perfect for Easter brunch

If you’re planning an Easter brunch, this spiral veggie quiche is a great place to start. Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shows how to make a dish that’s both simple and eye-catching.

Veggie Tart

Ingredients

Crust:



1 ½ cups whole wheat flour

¼ tsp salt

6 tbsp olive oil

8-10 tbsp cold water

Filling:



2 large eggs

1 cup goat cheese

1 tsp dried thyme

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp dried thyme

½ tsp dried basil

Zest of 1 lemon

Vegetables:



1 small zucchini

1 small yellow squash

1 small eggplant

1 small sweet potato

1 small red onion

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp dried thyme

½ tsp dried basil

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | These pink deviled eggs are a twist on an Easter classic

Instructions



Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Mix flour, salt, and olive oil in a food processor.

Add half of the water and pulse to combine.

Slowly add the remaining water, a little at a time and pulsing in between additions until dough forms.

If the dough does not come together, add 1 tbsp of cold water at a time and mix until the dough forms.

Let the dough rest for 20 minutes.

Roll out the dough and transfer it to a greased pie dish.

NOTE: If you choose to bring pie crust over the perimeter of the dish, where it will not be covered with vegetables, make this portion of crust twice as thick as the base as it is at risk for burning.

