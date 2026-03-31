This eye-catching spiral veggie quiche is perfect for Easter brunch

If you’re planning an Easter brunch, this spiral veggie quiche is a great place to start. Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shows how to make a dish that’s both simple and eye-catching.
Veggie Tart
Ingredients
Crust:
- 1 ½ cups whole wheat flour
- ¼ tsp salt
- 6 tbsp olive oil
- 8-10 tbsp cold water
Filling:
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup goat cheese
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp dried thyme
- ½ tsp dried basil
- Zest of 1 lemon
Vegetables:
- 1 small zucchini
- 1 small yellow squash
- 1 small eggplant
- 1 small sweet potato
- 1 small red onion
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tsp dried thyme
- ½ tsp dried basil
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | These pink deviled eggs are a twist on an Easter classic
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Mix flour, salt, and olive oil in a food processor.
- Add half of the water and pulse to combine.
- Slowly add the remaining water, a little at a time and pulsing in between additions until dough forms.
- If the dough does not come together, add 1 tbsp of cold water at a time and mix until the dough forms.
- Let the dough rest for 20 minutes.
- Roll out the dough and transfer it to a greased pie dish.
NOTE: If you choose to bring pie crust over the perimeter of the dish, where it will not be covered with vegetables, make this portion of crust twice as thick as the base as it is at risk for burning.
- Cover the dough with parchment paper and fill the base of the parchment with beans. Then bake the dough for 10 minutes. This is a technique called blind baking. Let the crust fully cool.
- Use a peeler or mandolin to create thin ribbons or discs of vegetables no thicker than a ¼ of an inch. Alternatively, you can cut the veggies with a knife. ** The sweet potato should be thinner than the rest to ensure it cooks thoroughly.
- Whisk together the filling. It should be thick.
- Pour egg mixture into the cooled crust.
- Arrange veggie ribbons in a spiral from the center outward.
- Use a pastry brush to brush the top with olive oil.
- Bake for about 40 minutes until filling is set and vegetables are tender. NOTE: Check at 35 minutes. It could take up to 50 minutes, depending on your oven.
- The veggies will not be mushy. If you prefer very soft vegetables, I recommend lightly sauteing or baking them prior to filling the pie crust.
- Cool before slicing.