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These pink deviled eggs are a twist on an Easter classic

Skip the usual Easter eggs and bring something unexpected to the table. These naturally dyed, bright pink deviled eggs add a bold, briny twist to a classic favorite. (Scripps News)
These pink deviled eggs are a twist on an Easter classic
Deviled Eggs colored with beet juice.
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Skip the usual Easter eggs and bring something unexpected to the table. These naturally dyed, bright pink deviled eggs add a bold, briny twist to a classic favorite.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shares a fun, eye-catching recipe that’s sure to impress guests.

Deviled Eggs

  • 6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled
  • 1 cup beet juice (from cooked or canned beets)
  • ½ cup apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt or mayonnaise for a more traditional flavor
  • 1-2 tsp spicy brown mustard
  • 1-2 tsp pickle juice
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Toppings: paprika, pickle, fresh dill, mini onion, cherry tomato

Instructions

  • Place peeled eggs in a jar.
  • Add beet juice, vinegar to the jar and add the lid.
  • Refrigerate overnight, or 2-3 days, until eggs are pink.
  • Slice eggs in half and remove yolks.
  • Mash yolks with Greek yogurt, mustard, pickle juice, and salt.
  • Spoon or pipe filling back into whites.
  • Garnish with dill or paprika.

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