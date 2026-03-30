These pink deviled eggs are a twist on an Easter classic

Skip the usual Easter eggs and bring something unexpected to the table. These naturally dyed, bright pink deviled eggs add a bold, briny twist to a classic favorite.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shares a fun, eye-catching recipe that’s sure to impress guests.

Deviled Eggs



6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

1 cup beet juice (from cooked or canned beets)

½ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup plain Greek yogurt or mayonnaise for a more traditional flavor

1-2 tsp spicy brown mustard

1-2 tsp pickle juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Toppings: paprika, pickle, fresh dill, mini onion, cherry tomato

Instructions

