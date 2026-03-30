These pink deviled eggs are a twist on an Easter classic

Skip the usual Easter eggs and bring something unexpected to the table. These naturally dyed, bright pink deviled eggs add a bold, briny twist to a classic favorite.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shares a fun, eye-catching recipe that’s sure to impress guests.
Deviled Eggs
- 6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled
- 1 cup beet juice (from cooked or canned beets)
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar
- ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt or mayonnaise for a more traditional flavor
- 1-2 tsp spicy brown mustard
- 1-2 tsp pickle juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Toppings: paprika, pickle, fresh dill, mini onion, cherry tomato
Instructions
- Place peeled eggs in a jar.
- Add beet juice, vinegar to the jar and add the lid.
- Refrigerate overnight, or 2-3 days, until eggs are pink.
- Slice eggs in half and remove yolks.
- Mash yolks with Greek yogurt, mustard, pickle juice, and salt.
- Spoon or pipe filling back into whites.
- Garnish with dill or paprika.