Security guard hailed as hero after deadly mosque shooting in San Diego

A security guard is being hailed as a hero after a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday left three people dead.

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Authorities said a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old stormed into the mosque and opened fire, killing three people, including security guard Amin Abdullah. San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said Abdullah, a father of eight, helped prevent the attack from becoming even deadlier.

"One of the deceased is a security guard who worked there and, I think, played a pivotal role in assisting from this being much worse," he said.

Police later found the two teenage suspects dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds inside a car near the scene. Wahl said investigators are treating the shooting as a hate crime after hate speech was found written on one of the weapons.

"We are considering this a hate crime until it's not," Wahl said.

The police chief added that one of the suspects had been reported missing by his mother before the attack. She told officers she was concerned because her son was suicidal, had taken her car and weapons, and was dressed in camouflage. Wahl said one of the shooters also left behind a note for his mother, but he declined to disclose what it said.

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According to its website, the Islamic Center of San Diego serves as a gathering place for the local Muslim community, hosting daily and weekly prayer services, educational programs and community events throughout the year.

Dozens of children were inside the center at the time of the shooting, but none were injured. In a statement posted to its website, the Islamic Center of San Diego said it is "heartbroken by the tragic shooting" and that it will remain closed until further notice.