A fresh Passover dish: Salmon and fennel salad with citrus vinaigrette

If you’re planning your Passover menu, this dish checks all the boxes. A cold fennel and salmon salad brings together bright, fresh flavors in a light but satisfying way.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise walks you through the recipe and shares a simple tip to help cut costs.
Salmon and fennel salad with honey citrus vinaigrette
Ingredients
- 2 salmon fillets (about 1 lb total), cooked and cooled
- 1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced
- 1 tart apple, thinly sliced
- ¼-½ medium red onion, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup toasted pistachios + more for garnishing
- 2 tbsp capers
- 2 tbsp fennel fronds
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Dressing
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp honey
- 2 large orange, zest from one, juice from both
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Whisk dressing ingredients together in a large bowl.
- Flake salmon into large pieces.
- Add salmon to the bowl with the dressing.
- Thinly slice fennel, apple, and red onion.
- Add it to the bowl with the dressing and salmon.
- Add capers to the bowl.
- Toss all the ingredients in the bowl gently with the dressing.
- Chill 30 minutes before serving.
- Top with fennel fronds and pistachios just before serving.
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