A fresh Passover dish: Salmon and fennel salad with citrus vinaigrette

If you’re planning your Passover menu, this dish checks all the boxes. A cold fennel and salmon salad brings together bright, fresh flavors in a light but satisfying way.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise walks you through the recipe and shares a simple tip to help cut costs.

Salmon and fennel salad with honey citrus vinaigrette

Ingredients



2 salmon fillets (about 1 lb total), cooked and cooled

1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced

1 tart apple, thinly sliced

¼-½ medium red onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup toasted pistachios + more for garnishing

2 tbsp capers

2 tbsp fennel fronds

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Dressing



3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

2 large orange, zest from one, juice from both

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions



Whisk dressing ingredients together in a large bowl.

Flake salmon into large pieces.

Add salmon to the bowl with the dressing.

Thinly slice fennel, apple, and red onion.

Add it to the bowl with the dressing and salmon.

Add capers to the bowl.

Toss all the ingredients in the bowl gently with the dressing.

Chill 30 minutes before serving.

Top with fennel fronds and pistachios just before serving.

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