Millions of cancer cases may be prevented by fighting infections

A new study published in The Lancet Oncology estimates that 2.3 million cancer cases worldwide in 2024 were attributable to infections.

That's roughly 1 in every 8 cancer cases.

Researchers found that the infections linked to the largest number of cancer cases are ones that can often be prevented, screened for, treated, or managed.

"This recent Lancet data is a profound reminder that a significant portion of our global cancer burden is fundamentally preventable," said David Greenberg, M.D., medical director of hematology oncology at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center and a hematologist-oncologist at Ocean University Medical Center.

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"We have historically siloed infectious diseases and oncology, but they are deeply intertwined. By shifting our focus toward aggressive infection control, we can literally vaccinate and treat our way out of millions of future cancer diagnoses."

One example is H. pylori, or Helicobacter pylori, a common bacterial infection that can lead to stomach cancer and has also been linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

The infection can spread through saliva or contaminated food and water. It is treatable with antibiotics and medications that reduce stomach acid.

Researchers estimated that 760,000 cancer cases worldwide were attributable to H. pylori, making it the leading infection-related cause of cancer in the study.

Infectious disease specialist Alex Lazo-Vasquez, M.D., added that hepatitis B and hepatitis C infections can go unnoticed for decades before eventually leading to liver cancer.

HPV is another major contributor. The virus can cause several cancers, including cervical cancer in women and penile cancer in men.

"Fortunately, we have the tools to protect ourselves. Hepatitis B and HPV are vaccine-preventable, and hepatitis C is now curable with a short course of antiviral medication," Lazo-Vasquez said. "Unfortunately, we are still losing lives to cancers that could potentially be prevented because we are not prioritizing early viral screening and vaccination."

Infection Estimated cancer cases Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) 760,000 Human papillomavirus (HPV) 750,000 Hepatitis B virus (HBV) 360,000 Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) 260,000 Hepatitis C virus (HCV) 160,000

The study highlights the importance of infection control as a cancer-prevention strategy and underscores the need for continued investment in research and development of new prevention tools.