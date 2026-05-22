American doctor with Ebola 'cautiously optimistic' after his medical evacuation from Congo

American Dr. Peter Stafford was exposed to Ebola while treating patients at Nyankunde Hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and evacuated to the U.S. for treatment.

Serge, the Christian mission organization he was working with, has shared new comments from Stafford.

Serge says Stafford told his colleagues "before I was evacuated, I was feeling really concerned. I wasn't going to make it. And now I'm cautiously optimistic."

Serge says as he left the DRC, Stafford was barely strong enough to walk. He is currently in a Berlin hospital where medical teams in full-body hazmat suits care for him around the clock in three hour shifts. Doctors describe his condition as critical but not acutely deteriorating.

There is no vaccine for this new strain of the Ebola virus, though scientist in the UK say they are working on a drug that could be ready for clinical trials in two to three months.

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While the outbreak is spreading rapidly in the Congo, both the WHO and the CDC say the risk of the virus spreading in the U.S. is very low.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday announced passengers traveling to the U.S. from affected areas in Africa would move through Dulles Airport in northern Virginia.

At least 10 staffers from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention are at Dulles to screen passengers and trace contacts.