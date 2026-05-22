World Cup preparations complicated by Ebola outbreak concerns

The World Cup is now just weeks away, and growing concerns about an Ebola outbreak in Africa are complicating preparations for players, coaches, and fans.

The outbreak began in the Democratic Republic of Congo. None of the players or head coach from the country's national team have spent any time in the DRC since well before the outbreak began. Most have been playing in France, while others are on English Premier League teams.

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A planned three-day training camp and farewell celebration for the team in the DRC has been canceled due to the disease. The team will still participate in World Cup warm-up matches in Belgium and Spain in early June.

The U.S. State Department said players and coaches will follow the same protocol of testing and isolation as American citizens returning to the U.S. from the region.

On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security announced all flights from affected regions will be required to enter the country through Washington Dulles International Airport for enhanced screening.

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Fans planning to travel from Africa for the World Cup face additional hurdles. Those who have already received their visa will have to show they've spent at least 21 days outside of the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan before entering the U.S.

Those who do not yet have a visa will likely have a tougher time obtaining one. The U.S. embassy in the DRC has paused all visa services, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has banned all travel for foreign nationals who have been in the affected countries within the last three weeks.

The State Department said there will be no dispensation for fans, and they will not be allowed to travel until the ban is potentially lifted. There is no clear indication if or when that could happen.