Dulles becomes sole entry point for US travelers from Ebola-stricken countries

The Trump administration is tightening travel restrictions and airport screening measures due to the Ebola outbreak in Africa.

Under the new safeguards, U.S.-bound American citizens and permanent residents who have been in Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within the previous 21 days are required to enter the country through Washington Dulles International Airport for enhanced screening.

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The administration has also barred non-U.S. passport holders who recently traveled to those countries from entering the United States.

“We’ve been very active, very involved,” said Mignon Houston, deputy spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State. “We have a task force that’s working 24/7. We’re making sure Americans understand their safety and security is first and foremost, and we’re not going to waver on that.”

More than 130 people have died from the Ebola virus during the outbreak in Africa, and at least one American has tested positive.

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USAID previously funded monitoring programs in countries where the outbreaks began. However, the Trump administration clawed back $11.5 billion in funding for virus tracking and monitoring programs.

Still, Houston insisted there have been no significant interruptions to Ebola-related assistance.

The U.S. also stepped away from the World Health Organization earlier this year, but Houston said that has not affected the response to the Ebola outbreak.

“Within 24 hours, we were ready. We were mobilizing funds, mobilizing support, technical assistance,” Houston said.