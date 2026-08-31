2-day festival 'Dollyfest' announced to celebrate the late country icon's legacy

The celebration of country music icon Dolly Parton is far from over, after a two-day festival was announced across two weekends in 2027.

Dollyfest will take place in Nashville, Tennessee and London, England with the concert dates to be announced at a later time.

The festival was announced Monday by her estate and will serve as a celebration to honor Parton.

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The event was originally planned to take place earlier in 2026 and feature Parton as a performer and host.

“What Dolly started, we will ensure is brought to life,” states Danny Nozell, Founder/CEO of CTK Enterprises. “Many people behind the scenes know that DOLLYFEST is a dream of Dolly’s that was intended to take place on her 80th birthday in Nashville. We had the venue booked and we had the announcement ready to go. And then, in August 2025, Dolly had to take a step back after her initial health challenges. A lot of people always say, WWDD (What Would Dolly Do?), and, well, at this moment, DOLLYFEST is WDWD (What Dolly Would Do!).”

More information on tickets and festival dates can be found here.

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“We are not discouraging people from celebrating Dolly in the ways they choose,” says Nozell. “However, as far as a traditional memorial goes, that is not something Dolly wanted. So, instead, it feels more appropriate for us to take a beat, let all the tributes that immediately make sense occur naturally, and then, see through this festival-style concept that was truly dreamed up by Dolly. This is something that is authentic to her, something that feels right to me, and something that artists and fans around the world can participate in, while also giving everyone time to grieve, and giving everyone time to plan.”