Lionel Messi says he's retiring from playing for Argentina

Lionel Messi has ended his career as a player for the Argentine national team at 39 years old, after nearly two decades representing the national side.

Messi won the tournament in Qatar 2022 and led Argentina to the final in 2026 losing to Spain.

RELATED STORY | Spain defeats Argentina 1-0 to win 2026 World Cup

"It was a decision that hurt — and still hurts deeply — but I understand that the time has come," Messi said on his official Instagram account. "I swear to you that I always gave it my all— not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football."

RELATED STORY | Messi bathed Yamal as a baby, now they face off in a World Cup Final

Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo are the only men in history to play in six World Cup tournaments.

The 39-year-old currently captains the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, which he has played for since 2023.

In 2025, he led them to an MLS Cup victory, while also winning the Landon Donovan MVP award in 2024 and 2025.