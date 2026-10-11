Trump claims Ukraine and Russia have agreed to energy ceasefire

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to what he described as an “energy ceasefire.”

“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” the president said in a post to social media Sunday morning.

RELATED STORY | After making deal with Putin, Trump says it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president

CNN has reached out to the White House and Kremlin for information on how the agreement was reached and what the next steps may be. A source close to Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky told CNN the announcement was news to them, but that they will agree if Russia does.

Asked about Trump’s post on Truth Social, another Ukrainian official told CNN, “We just read it as you did.”

The announcement comes days after Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the two announced a controversial deal to supply markets with Russian diesel fuel.

Talks with top Ukrainian and US officials, including Trump’s son in law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, got underway in Miami as the diesel deal was announced Friday, but Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky starkly criticized the news. Trump said as recently as Saturday that Ukraine should “get a new leader who can make a deal.”

RELATED STORY | Trump says US to get diesel from Russia to help ease prices before midterms

It was not immediately clear what led to the Sunday announcement. In an interview earlier on Sunday, Zelensky also called for a ceasefire.

“OK, if they want energy ceasefire, we are open for this,” Zelensky said about Russia during an interview with ABC News. “Don’t attack us. Don’t kill our children. We will stop attacking your diesel. And I think it’s fair, fair deal.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.