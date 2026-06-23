TVs to toothpaste: How to win big this Prime Day without overspending

Amazon's Prime Day is back — and so is the temptation to overspend.

Amazon's four-day shopping marathon, happening now through Friday, offers discounts in every major category from fashion and beauty to tech to kitchen appliances.

But experts warn scrolling, adding to cart, and buying on repeat can do more harm than good.

"You've got many days to spend and possibly overdo it on your credit card, which is what you don't want to do," said Erica Sandberg, a consumer finance expert with CardRates.com.

RELATED STORY | Amazon to launch 30-minute delivery service in these US cities

Big ticket items like a TV, luggage, or shoes can be worth it on Prime Day — if you actually need them. For shoppers watching their budgets, experts say focus on necessities first.

"We will find great deals on those. Things like detergents and diapers, as well as more buzzy and exciting items," said smart shopping expert Trae Bodge.

Prime Day perks this year

This Prime Day, the deals are widespread with millions of deals across more than 35 categories.

Prime members can save up to 60% off Amazon devices, up to 45% off Kindle Device bundles, and up to 50% off select rentals and purchases on Prime Video.

Shoppers will also find deep discounts on back-to-school and college essentials, summer fashion, and beauty products.

Shopping expert Claudia Lombana tells us smart home security is a standout category this Prime Day.

"MyQ's smart home security is simple, accessible, and now more affordable than ever. They've got deals up to 70% off," she said.

She also points to deals on skin care, like COSRX's Blue Peptide Bakuchiol line up to 26% off during Prime Day.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | The best ways to avoid package theft this Amazon Prime Day

Beyond the headline deals, there are lesser-known perks tied to Prime Day, including $5 pizzas from Little Caesars, up to 30% off base rates with Avis and Budget, and early screenings of the new Spider-Man movie.

At Walmart, shoppers will find price drops on laptops and toys. Target is advertising 40% off select women's clothing, outdoor toys and coolers, and backpacks.

Don't fall into the overspending trap

Despite the deals and the temptation, Sandberg urges shoppers to wait a day before clicking "buy now."

"Chances are, it's not going to sell out," she said. "It'll still be there, but it'll give you the opportunity to review your closet to see, 'Do I really have another gray jacket?' Just give yourself some time to think."

Savvy shoppers can also make money on the items they were already planning to purchase using reward and cash back bonuses.

"You should have a credit card in your wallet that is giving you cash back or points whenever you're buying the things you typically buy," Bodge said.

If you're considering an Amazon Prime Visa, now may be the time to apply. Amazon is offering new cardholders a $200 gift card.

To get the most from these sales, only shop legitimate sites. Scammers create fake Amazon pages with prices that are too good to be true. The real site is Amazon.com — with no extra letters or numbers in the address.