Scripps News Reports: Trusting the News

It takes relentless dedication for a journalist to earn a viewer or reader’s trust, but just one mistake can put it at risk.

According to a Gallup survey, nearly 7 in 10 U.S. adults say their trust in news has declined over the past decade.

Adam Symson, president and CEO of the E.W. Scripps Company, which owns Scripps News, says the news industry has lost the public's trust for various reasons, including political polarization and social media.

"Consumers could just essentially engage with the news — however they define the word 'news' — that appealed to them," Symson said, referring to how people consume news online.

Despite losing trust among viewers, Symson believes the news media is still vital to America.

"We play a critical role to make sure that we're able to hold the powerful accountable whether they're in the government or private industry," he said. "The news media exists as the fourth estate to ensure that the people have a level of accountability between elections."

