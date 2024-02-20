1
News Literacy
News Literacy
In 'news deserts,' small towns can struggle to tell their stories
Clayton Sandell
News Literacy
A high school yearbook group examines fairness and accuracy in news
Scripps News Denver
News Literacy
Scripps News Reports: Building Better News
Scripps News Staff
News Literacy
Artificial intelligence introduces new ethical issues to newsgathering
Dan Grossman
News Literacy
The war on misinformation in modern wartime
Amber Strong
News Literacy
Young people are increasingly getting their news online
Amber Strong
News Literacy
National News Literacy Week kicks off amid changing media industry
James Packard
News Literacy
On World Press Freedom Day, UN says press freedom is under attack
Scripps News Staff
News Literacy
Where Gen Z Gets Its News: Social Media (VIDEO)
Maritsa Georgiou
News Literacy
Why audiences are getting their news from comedians (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
News Literacy
What Rep. George Santos' Fallout Reveals About The News (VIDEO)
Andrew Rafferty
Education
Media literacy helps students think critically about news (VIDEO)
Amber Strong
News Literacy
Sending News Behind Bars (VIDEO)
Jamal Andress
News Literacy
E.W. Scripps CEO Adam Symson comments on news industry (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
News Literacy
How a news story is made (VIDEO)
Nathaniel Reed
News Literacy
Is the news too negative? (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
News Literacy
News trust is highest in Finland. Can US learn from it? (VIDEO)
Ben Schamisso
News Literacy
Why don't Americans trust the media? (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
News Literacy
US Newspapers Continue to Die at a Rapid Rate (VIDEO)
Tammy Estwick
News Literacy
Why You Should Question the News You Consume (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
News Literacy
How To Spot and Limit the Spread of Fake News (VIDEO)
Craig Cheatham
News Literacy
Teens for Press Freedom Promotes News Literacy (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
News Literacy
Company Created Tool To Identify Trusted News Sources (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
News Literacy
Researchers Survey How People Evaluate Online Sources (VIDEO)
News Literacy
Explaining The Rise Of Mistrust In News Media (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
News Literacy
Fact Or Opinion: The Importance Of Understanding Your News (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
News Literacy
Americans say Facebook is biggest source of misinformation (VIDEO)
News Literacy
Experts Warn Misinformation Campaigns Are On The Rise
News Literacy
The Impact Of Misinformation On Minority Communities
News Literacy
Manipulated Content Plagues Social Media Platforms (VIDEO)
Mark Fahey
News Literacy
Tips To Separate Fact From Fiction In Your Newsfeed
News Literacy
Who Is Really Behind These "Local" News Sites? (VIDEO)
Mark Greenblatt
News Literacy
Fake News And The 1918 Flu (VIDEO)
Karen Rodriguez
News Literacy
Deepfake Videos Are Getting Better, Worrying the Pentagon (VIDEO)
Patrick Terpstra
