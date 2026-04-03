Active-shooter concerns prompt Hegseth to allow off-duty firearms on bases

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced Friday that service members will now be allowed to carry personal firearms on military bases while off duty.

The new policy rescinds a long-standing Defense Department rule that restricted most troops from carrying personal weapons on base. Previously, troops were required to register firearms before bringing them onto an installation, and only military police could carry them outside training or guard duty. Concealed carry permits were not valid on military property.

“Before today, it was virtually impossible … for War Department personnel to get permission to carry and store their own personal weapons aligned with the state laws where we operate our installations,” Hegseth said.

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Under the new rules, service members must still register their firearms, but installation commanders will be directed to presume approval for requests made for personal protection.

“The memo I’m signing today directs installation commanders to allow requests for personal protection — to carry a privately owned firearm — with the presumption that it is necessary for personal protection,” Hegseth said.

The policy still prohibits carrying personal weapons inside military police buildings.

Hegseth said the change was prompted by active-shooter incidents at military facilities, most recently at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico on March 17.

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