Many Americans are regularly running low on funds in days leading up to payday

More than half of Americans are regularly running low on funds in the days leading up to payday, survey from FinanceBuzz found.

The survey took account of 2,000 full-time workers and found that there was a mismatch in when Americans are paid and when most of their expenses are due.

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While 9 in 10 Americans celebrate payday in some way, 74% of those workers said they have at least one bill due before their next payday.

"It's not just an overspending problem. The reality is that paychecks come up on a schedule, but life doesn't, and that mismatch is what creates the bulk of the financial stress we feel throughout the month," said Melinda Sineriz, Managing Editor of FinanceBuzz. "Banking features like early pay access allow extra flexibility to close that gap."

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The survey added that many Americans are spending 40 percent of their paycheck within the first 48 hours of being paid. On average, those same workers are feeling financially stretched just four days before they get their next payment.

They found that a little more than have of employees would prefer to be paid weekly. Only 27 percent of employers have that schedule though, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.