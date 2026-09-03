Recall expanded for frozen organic blueberries due to potential E. coli

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded it's recall for frozen organic IQF blueberries due to potential E. coli contamination.

The recall was initiated in July and included frozen GreenWise Organic Blueberries that were shipped to Publix retail stores throughout 8 states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

RELATED RECALLS | Recall issued for frozen blueberries due to possible e. Coli contamination

September's announcement adds one lot of Great Value frozen Organic Triple Berry Blend 10 OZ because of potential contamination as well.

The affected product is: Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend 10 OZ (Including Strawberries, Blackberries and Blueberries), with UPC: 7874211226

The "Best If Used By Date" listed on the package is: February 9, 2028.

If you have the Great Value product, you should not consume it. The product should be discarded or returned to Walmart for a full refund.

This recalled product was shipped to select Walmart stores in 16 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin. Consumers should check their freezers for the affected product.

Officials say there are no illnesses associated with this specific product to date, this is a precautionary measure.