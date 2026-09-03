Hillary Clinton, Jill Biden and others honor Gloria Steinem, who has died at 92

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former first lady Jill Biden and a slew of writers and social justice activists are lauding Gloria Steinem as a revolutionary and inspiring figure.

The celebrated author and activist, who became one of the most visible symbols and potent voices of the U.S. women's movement, died Wednesday at her home in New York City. She was 92.

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Hillary Clinton

"She pushed open doors not just for herself, but for literally millions of women behind her. She wasn't going to be an astronaut, but my goodness, she made it possible for Sally Ride to be an astronaut. She wasn't going to play college sports, but she stood behind the women in Congress who passed Title IX and opened up opportunities in sports and academics for girls. And she wasn't on the Supreme Court when Roe v. Wade was decided, but her voice and her activism was behind that advancement for women's rights. Gloria Steinem was, at heart, an optimist. Her activism was rooted in optimism, and that's a moral choice she made every day. Even though we've faced setbacks to women's full participation and equality in America and around the world, I want Gloria's voice to remain in our heads." — the former secretary of state, on social media.

Oprah Winfrey

"Every woman who has ever walked into a room knowing she belongs there; every woman who has demanded equal pay, equal respect, ownership of her own body, and the right to make her own choices; every girl who has grown up assuming that her dreams are hers to pursue — whether she knows Gloria Steinem's name or not — is living, in some measure, inside the progress Gloria helped create. She leaves us with more freedom than she inherited and with the responsibility to keep widening that freedom for the women and girls who come next." — the media mogul and television producer, on social media.

Jill Biden

"Gloria Steinem understood that women's equality begins with the freedom to make decisions about our own bodies, health, and futures. For decades, she fought to make that freedom real for generations of women and girls. She spoke up when it was difficult, listened to those whose voices too often went unheard, and never stopped pushing our country forward. Joe and I are holding Gloria's loved ones in our hearts today. Her voice changed our country, and her courage will continue to inspire us to keep fighting for the freedoms she spent her life defending." — the former first lady, on social media.

Melinda French Gates

"Generational change doesn't happen by accident or fate — it takes leaders like Gloria Steinem who work hand in hand with so many others to build a lasting movement. The decades of energy, brilliance, and advocacy she devoted to women's rights helped so many of us see that we belonged at the tables where decisions are made. … What a light she was for me and so many others. What a debt we owe her." — the philanthropist and businesswoman, on social media.

Julianne Moore

"The time I spent studying Gloria Steinem in order to play her was one of the most edifying of my life. Everything I watched, everything I read, everything I observed about her gave me a template for how I wanted to behave." — the actor, who played Steinem in the 2020 film "The Glorias," on Instagram.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex

"Privately, she was even better than you would imagine — spending Thanksgiving with our family, introducing me to one of my best friends (forever the champion of female friendship), loving our children with her whole heart, counseling me during hard times, and giving extraordinary advice and perspective with a cup of tea and an unrivaled cheekiness and wit." — Duchess of Sussex, on Instagram.

Roxane Gay

"Gloria was one of a kind. Genuine, generous, curious, thoughtful. She lived a staggering life and her passing is a staggering loss tempered only by the ferocity of her legacy." — the writer, commenting on Instagram.

Abigail Disney

"Everything Gloria did was rooted in kindness. It flowed through her political activism." — her friend and fellow activist, to The Associated Press.

Rachel Cargle

"Gloria, you changed my life. You seeded a fire in me that would result in my own activism. I am forever grateful to have learned from what you offered the world." — the author and social justice activist, commenting on Instagram.

Harvey Fierstein

"An unstoppable visionary who demanded an equal role for females in a male dominated world and worked tirelessly, for decades, to bring that change about. The greatest irony was how many women she had to battle as they cowered behind their male owners. But battle she did. Equal rights! Freedom to choose! Access to political power! Equal pay for equal effort." — the actor and playwright, on social media.

Jill Filipovic

"I have done what I wanted to do with my life. That would not have been possible without Steinem and the scores of other feminists who it is no exaggeration to say radically reshaped America and the world." — the author and feminist, in her Substack newsletter.

