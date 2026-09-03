Bipartisan lawmakers call on Rubio to address Iran's executions and arrests

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to take stronger actions against what they describe as an escalating campaign of executions, arbitrary arrests and political repression by Iran's government.

In a letter obtained by Scripps News on Thursday, 64 House lawmakers from both parties — including Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), Don Bacon (R-Neb.) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) — called on the State Department to publicly condemn the executions, incorporate human rights concerns into any diplomacy with Tehran, coordinate with allies and United Nations investigators to get better data about such crackdowns and impose sanctions on officials responsible for the abuses.

"We write to express our deep concern over the escalating execution of political prisoners by the Iranian regime," the lawmakers wrote, characterizing the executions as a "grave violation of fundamental human rights and international legal standards."

The letter goes on to highlight how Iran has sharply increased executions and arrests, expedited trials and imposed lengthy prison sentences on protesters since the U.S. and Israel began combat operations in Iran on Feb. 28.

Lawmakers cited reports that protesters, journalists, lawyers, dissidents and members of ethnic and religious minority groups are increasingly being targeted by the country's security and judicial systems.

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The appeal comes as President Donald Trump has again publicly encouraged resistance to Iran's government — but stopped short of detailing what support, if any, the U.S. might provide to demonstrators.

"When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?" President Trump wrote on his Truth Social app Tuesday evening.

When asked Wednesday during an Oval Office appearance whether that meant the U.S. might arm Iranian opposition groups, President Trump demurred.

"I'd love to tell you that, but it wouldn't be appropriate to say," Trump said.

The president added that he understood the plight of Iranian protesters, arguing that many campaigning for change are putting their lives on the line as Iranian authorities routinely respond to demonstrations with lethal force.

The remarks echo Trump's message at the start of the Iran conflict, when he urged Iranians to "take over your government" and told members of the country's military to "lay down your weapons."

Yet even as Trump has publicly encouraged resistance to Iran's rulers, international monitors say those challenging the regime have faced an intensifying crackdown since the conflict began.

Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based monitoring group, reported at least 1,639 executions in 2025, the highest figure it says it has recorded since 1989. Amnesty International, United Nations investigators and other monitors have warned that Iranian authorities are increasingly using death sentences and executions against protesters and perceived political opponents in 2026.

Precise figures for 2026 remain difficult to independently verify. But rights organizations have reported a sharp increase in protest-related prosecutions, death sentences and executions in the months following anti-government demonstrations and the outbreak of conflict with the U.S.

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Amnesty International reported in July that at least 26 people had already been executed in cases connected to the January 2026 protests and warned that dozens more remained at risk after receiving death sentences. A U.N. fact-finding mission similarly warned earlier this summer that additional protest-related executions appeared imminent and called on Iran to immediately halt them.

In their letter, lawmakers pointed to what they described as an ongoing pattern of executions carried out after proceedings that lacked basic due-process protections. They highlighted several recent cases, including individuals accused of ties to opposition groups and protesters reportedly sentenced after coerced confessions and restricted access to legal representation.

The lawmakers also accused Iranian authorities of imposing nationwide internet shutdowns to conceal abuses, calling on U.S. officials to take additional steps to help Iranians maintain access to communications services and secure communications tools.

Though Rubio has previously spoken about Iran's use of executions and its treatment of protesters, he too has held off on promising any specific aid to protesters.

When he was asked in May about reports that weapons had been provided to Kurdish groups for possible transfer to Iranians, Rubio said the president was "heartbroken" by images coming out of Iran and described Tehran as "a vicious regime," but declined to preview any specific actions

“I think what the president is expressing is the desire that he wishes the Iranian people had an ability to fight back against some of these things that are happening to them,” Rubio said.

The congressional letter argues that those concerns should now be reflected in administration policy.

"The United States has long stood for the defense of human rights and the protection of those who seek freedom and democracy," the lawmakers wrote. "At this critical moment, clear and principled leadership is essential to prevent further loss of life and to hold the Iranian regime accountable."

Neither the State Department nor White House immediately responded to inquiries about the letter or whether the administration is considering additional measures in response to the reported executions.