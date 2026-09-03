New video series aims to reduce veteran suicide and mental health stigma

Veterans make up nearly 18% of all suicides in the United States — more than 6,000 deaths every year. Now, the American Psychiatric Association Foundation is launching a new video series aimed at changing that.

The campaign features veterans and family members sharing their personal experiences with PTSD, depression and suicide. The goal is to break down the stigma around mental health care and encourage veterans to seek help.

Rawle Andrews Jr., executive director of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation, said the numbers are stark.

"We're losing on average 17 veterans per day to death by suicide," Andrews said.

He said roughly 2 out of every 5 of those deaths involved a veteran who had no mental health treatment or diagnosis in the year before they died. Andrews said the public often underestimates how difficult the transition out of military life can be, and that veteran mental health challenges extend well beyond PTSD.

RELATED STORY | US Navy deploys therapy dogs on warships to support sailor mental health at sea

"Their anxiety or their depression sometimes is way more pronounced than what we might experience in civilian life," Andrews said.

For loved ones concerned about a veteran, Andrews said warning signs include changes in sleep, changes in diet, increased irritability and social withdrawal. He said the key is approaching the conversation without judgment and letting the veteran come forward on their own terms.

Veterans and their families can find resources, personal stories and tip sheets at mentalhealthcareworks.org/veterans, including no-cost and low-cost mental health support options. Dialing 988 and pressing 1 connects callers to a crisis counselor specifically for veterans and service members.

RELATED STORY | VA to slash health networks from 18 to 5 in major care system overhaul