GLAAD condemns Trump administration for wiping LGBTQ and HIV-focused content

The LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD expressed its dismay that nearly all LGBTQ and HIV-focused content and resources have been removed from the White House website following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The organization also noted the removal of LGBTQ-specific pages from the Centers for Disease Control, the Department of State, and other government agencies.

GLAAD noted that pages removed include WhiteHouse.gov’s equity report, a fact sheet with information on expanding access to HIV prevention and treatment, and information about LGBTQ Pride Month. GLAAD also stated that the Department of State’s LGBTQ rights and the Department of Labor’s LGBTQ workers pages are no longer accessible.

As soon as the Trump administration took power, many fact sheets and websites created by the Biden administration were removed. Some of the sites can still be accessed through internet archives.

“President Trump claims to be a strong proponent of freedom of speech, yet he is clearly committed to censorship of any information containing or related to LGBTQ Americans and issues that we face,” said GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis. “This action proves the Trump administration’s goal of making it as difficult as possible for LGBTQ Americans to find federal resources or otherwise see ourselves reflected under his presidency. Sadly for him, our community is more visible than ever; and this pathetic attempt to diminish and remove us will again prove unsuccessful.”

During a sermon on Tuesday, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde called on President Trump to “have mercy” on people who are scared in the U.S.

"There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives," Budde said during her sermon at the National Cathedral on Tuesday.

President Trump responded by demanding an apology, claiming that Budde was “a Radical Left hard-line Trump hater.”

