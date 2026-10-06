Trump sparks criticism with comments on potential Iranian attacks on US cities

President Donald Trump faced bipartisan criticism after suggesting during a rally in Nebraska on Monday that potential Iranian attacks on Los Angeles or San Diego would be "a small price to pay" if it helped end the conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking about the ongoing war involving Iran, Trump downplayed the possibility of strikes on U.S. cities.

"They can take out a city. Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay," Trump said, adding that the conflict was "going to be over very soon."

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Tuesday morning, the Trump administration responded to criticism of Trump's comments by stating that Trump said the "U.S. is fighting to stop Iran from having the ability to take out L.A. and San Diego with a nuclear weapon - which they would if they had a chance."

The Monday remarks drew criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned Trump's comments in a social media post, writing that after deploying the National Guard and Marines to California, Trump was now suggesting that a foreign adversary could attack Los Angeles and San Diego.

Rep. Jim Desmond, a Republican congressional candidate from Southern California, also criticized the remarks.

"I vehemently disagree with President Trump's comments," Desmond wrote on social media. "America must stand up to Iran and defend our interests. But the first responsibility of our commander in chief is to protect the American people and our homeland."

Desmond added that "no American city is expendable."

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San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also responded, saying the city is "not collateral damage."

Trump's comments came during a roughly 90-minute speech in Nebraska that touched on foreign policy, domestic issues and other topics.