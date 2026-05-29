Trump says he's meeting on deal that could lead to end of war with Iran

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was meeting in the Situation Room to discuss a potential deal that could lead to an end to the war with Iran.

In a Truth Social post Friday morning, Trump reiterated several positions he has previously outlined regarding Iran.

"Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb," he said. "The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions."

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The U.S. and Iran have tentatively agreed to a memorandum of understanding that would extend their ceasefire for 60 days, two sources familiar with the matter told Scripps News.

The sources said talks over Iran's nuclear program would continue during that period. It remains unclear whether the proposal is satisfactory to Trump, who would need to sign off on the deal.

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Trump has also made additional demands, including the removal of Iran's enriched nuclear material from the country. He said that would be done "in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency."

Iran, meanwhile, has sought sanctions relief. Trump, however, said, "No money will be exchanged, until further notice."

The war has been ongoing since Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched strikes that killed much of Iran's senior leadership. After several weeks of exchanges between the two sides, Iran and the U.S. agreed to a ceasefire in April. The truce has been shaky at times but has largely held.