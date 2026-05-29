ICE officer arrested in Texas over Minnesota shooting during immigration crackdown

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer was arrested Friday on five charges connected to a nonfatal shooting in Minnesota, authorities said.

Christian Castro is charged with four counts of second-degree assault and one count of false reporting of a crime in connection with the January 14 shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis, which happened as Minnesota was experiencing a large-scale federal immigration crackdown.

This arrest comes nearly two weeks after state authorities issued an arrest warrant for Castro

Castro is the second federal immigration officer charged over alleged actions tied to the enforcement operation.

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Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. was charged in April with two counts of second-degree assault after prosecutors said he pointed a gun at two people during an apparent road rage incident on Highway 62 in the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it learned that Castro was in Texas, and joined Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General agents and Texas Rangers for the arrest.

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“Today’s arrest is a critical step forward in our prosecution of Mr. Castro,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “The BCA’s investigative work was instrumental in this process and we’re grateful for their collaboration as we pursue accountability for this incident on behalf of Mr. Sosa-Celis, his family, and our community.”

Authorities said that Castro fired his weapon through the front door of a home, knowing there were people who had just run inside. They added that the bullet traveled through the door and struck someone in the leg.