Senate Republicans form 'YOLO conference' as exits and primary losses put Trump's agenda in danger

A growing bloc of Republican senators with nothing to lose has begun breaking with President Donald Trump on key priorities — and their ranks are expanding.

The group has been dubbed the "YOLO conference" — a reference to the phrase "you only live once." At least nine Republican senators will not return in the next Congress, and with seven months left in their terms, several have shown no hesitation speaking out against President Trump's priorities.

Tensions came to a head before the Senate's Memorial Day recess, when Republicans left Washington over frustrations with President Trump's nearly $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund. The dispute stalled a $70-plus billion Trump-supported plan to fund ICE and Border Patrol — a package initially expected to pass easily with Republican support alone.

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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said:

"Republicans, so divided so dysfunctional, so disorganized, are fleeing Washington. Their majority can't melt down fast enough."

The Senate returns Monday, and the fate of the $70 billion package remains unclear. Before the recess, Republicans floated putting guardrails on Trump's anti-weaponization fund — a move that could doom the effort to send billions to ICE and Border Patrol.

The Iran war powers debate is also likely to present a challenge for the White House. Sen. Bill Cassidy, fresh off his own primary loss to a Trump-backed challenger, voted with Democrats to advance a bill limiting President Trump's war powers — adding his voice to the growing YOLO conference. If that bill passes Congress, it could send a strong rebuke to the White House.

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Republicans hold a 53-to-47 majority in the Senate. The recent primary defeats of two Republican senators, including John Cornyn of Texas earlier this week, could weaken President Trump's control of his party even further.

In addition to the nine Republicans not returning next year, a handful more — including Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Jon Husted of Ohio — are locked in tight battles to hold their seats. The number of Republicans breaking with President Trump could continue to grow as November approaches.

