Tentative U.S.-Iran agreement would reopen Strait of Hormuz

The United States and Iran have tentatively agreed to a memorandum of understanding that would extend their ceasefire for 60 days, two sources familiar with the matter told Scripps News.

The ceasefire, which began April 8, would remain in place while talks over Iran’s nuclear program continue.

As part of the proposed agreement, the Strait of Hormuz would reopen to commercial traffic, and the United States would ease its naval blockade in stages as Iran demonstrates compliance with the deal, the sources said.

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The sources said President Donald Trump still must give final approval before the agreement can move forward. Iran also hasn't commented on the latest memorandum of understanding.

Word of a potential deal comes after a volatile 24 hours in the region.

The U.S. military said it shot down five one-way attack drones Wednesday that “posed a clear threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz.”

The United States also accused Iran of launching ballistic missiles toward Kuwait on Wednesday night, calling it an “egregious ceasefire violation.”

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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, meanwhile, accused the United States of being the “aggressor” and said Iran’s response was intended as a “serious warning to let the enemy know that aggression will not go unanswered.”

The war in Iran has been ongoing since Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched joint attacks. Several senior Iranian leaders, including Ali Khamenei, were killed in the strikes. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, later assumed power but has not appeared publicly.

The war has killed 13 U.S. service members and thousands of Iranians.

