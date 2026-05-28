ICE detainee died from COVID-19, autopsy shows

A 52-year-old immigrant detained at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in California died from COVID-19 after suffering from the illness for days while in custody, according to an autopsy report obtained by Scripps News.

Jose Guadalupe Ramos Solano, who was originally from Mexico, died after being held at the Adelanto ICE detention facility in Southern California.

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U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement previously said security staff found Solano unconscious and unresponsive in his bunk before he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Adelanto facility is operated by the GEO Group under a government contract.

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Mexico’s president has called for an investigation into Solano’s death.

The Adelanto detention center has reported four detainee deaths since September.