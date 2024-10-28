Daylight saving time comes to an end this week for most Americans

Sunday will mark the end of daylight saving time for 2024, and with it brings earlier sunrises and sunsets.

While early risers might enjoy waking up to some sunshine, returning to standard time will eliminate an hour of evening daylight. Clocks turn back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Before the time change, the sun will rise at 7:28 a.m. and set at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, the sun will come up at 6:29 a.m. and set at 4:49 p.m. By mid-December, New York City will have just nine hours, and 15 minutes of daylight in a day, with the sun setting at 4:28 p.m.

In Los Angeles, the sun will rise at 7:14 a.m. and set at 5:59 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, the sun will come up at 6:15 a.m. and set at 4:57 p.m. By mid-December, Los Angeles will have just nine hours, and 53 minutes of daylight in a day, with the sun setting at 4:45 p.m.

Another thing to remember this weekend: replace the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

While the topic of daylight saving time has always been a hot-button issue, it appears there is growing momentum toward ending the semiannual practice of resetting the clock. Congress has considered various measures in recent years to eliminate the practice of changing clocks, but those measures have failed to reach the White House.

Only Arizona and Hawaii do not move the clocks for daylight saving time.

Governments have implemented daylight saving time as a measure to conserve energy. While Americans conserve some energy in the evening with more daylight, research has found that the benefit is negated by increased energy usage in the morning.

President Richard Nixon implemented year-round daylight saving time in 1974 as America was affected by an energy shortage. The act ended in 1975 as Congress established a standard practice for daylight saving time, allowing for winter mornings to have more daylight, so more people could go to work and school in the daylight.

If you are looking for more daylight, head to the Southern Hemisphere. Sydney, Australia, will have over 13 hours, and 30 minutes of daylight per day this weekend, with the sun rising before 6 a.m. and setting at about 7:30 p.m.