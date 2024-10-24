Disney World increases prices on passes before 2025

Getting an annual pass to Disney World is now a bit more expensive.

Disney increased the price of its top annual pass, the Disney Incredi-Pass, to $1,549, a $100 increase from its previous cost. This pass is open to anyone and has no blackout dates.

The Disney Sorcerer Pass, which is only open to Florida residents and Vacation Club members, had an $80 increase from $999 a year to $1,079. The Disney Pirate Pass, which is only open to Florida residents and has some blackout dates, went from $799 a year to $829.

RELATED STORY | Walt Disney World is entering its villain era with largest land expansion in park history

WDWMagic reported that prices for single-day admission is also going up. The highest price for a single-day pass in 2024 was $189. In 2025, it is expected to be $199.

According to NerdWallet, a family four that stays in an average Disney-owned hotel would expect to pay about $8,912 for a seven-day vacation in 2024.

Price increases at Disney World have far outpaced inflation.

RELATED STORY | Disney to debut new Lightning Lane Premier Pass this month, but some guests may have sticker shock

According to Go Banking Rates, admission to Disney World in 2000 was $46. Had prices remained in line with inflation, admission would now be about $86.

In the last decade, amusement park prices across the U.S. have gone up about 22%.