Prosecutors say video shows Charlie Kirk murder suspect at scene of the crime

College campus surveillance video took center stage on the second day of the preliminary hearing for the suspect accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The purpose of the five-day hearing is for the judge to determine if there is enough evidence against suspect Tyler Robinson to proceed to trial.

On Tuesday prosecutors played a video compilation in court as an investigator narrated what he said was footage of Robinson coming and going from the campus of Utah Valley University on the day Kirk was killed at an on-campus event.

State investigator David Hull testified the videos showed a man he believed was Robinson arriving in his vehicle the morning of September 10 and parking in an on-campus parking garage. Subsequent videos showed the man getting out of the car and walking out of the parking garage, returning to his vehicle, leaving, and returning again to the campus before departing again.

Hull said Robinson changed clothes before returning to the campus for a third time. Investigators said it was on the third visit to campus that Robinson made his way to the roof of a building and shot Kirk.

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Kirk was speaking during an event for his Turning Point USA organization in front of an audience of thousands at the university when he was shot and killed.

Robinson did not attend the university and lived several hours away. His defense team objected to having the surveillance video shown on the court’s public livestream, arguing it would jeopardize the defendant’s right to a fair trial, but Judge Tony Graf allowed the videos to be public.

Prosecutors also called Utah State Bureau of Investigation Sgt. Jennifer Faumuina, who discussed the results of FBI DNA testing that tied a towel found near the suspected murder weapon to both Robinson and his roommate. The defense called FBI DNA analyst Amanda Bakker and asked about the reliability of such testing. Bakker testified that DNA testing does not provide absolute identification, and that some of the evidence samples she tested were somewhat degraded.