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McConnell speaks with Senate leaders amid questions about hospital stay

McConnell was admitted to the hospital on June 14 for undisclosed reasons.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., chair of the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, arrives for a hearing on President Donald Trump's funding requests for the Army, at the Capitol in Washington, May 19, 2026.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo
FILE — Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., chair of the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, arrives for a hearing on President Donald Trump's funding requests for the Army, at the Capitol in Washington, May 19, 2026.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., chair of the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, arrives for a hearing on President Donald Trump's funding requests for the Army, at the Capitol in Washington, May 19, 2026.
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Sen. Mitch McConnell, 84, has been communicating by phone with colleagues as he recovers in the hospital from an undisclosed medical issue.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said in a statement that he and McConnell "had a lengthy and substantive conversation that covered a variety of topics" on Monday.

A spokesperson for Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso said Tuesday that Barrasso also spoke with McConnell for about 20 minutes.

RELATED STORY | Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell hospitalized; cause undisclosed

"They caught up about the latest news affecting Senate races, the Graham Platner scandal and the recent Supreme Court ruling on coordinated spending limits," the spokesperson said. She added that McConnell "was fully engaged and is eager to get back to the Senate."

McConnell was admitted to the hospital on June 14. A spokesperson for the Kentucky Republican has not disclosed why he was hospitalized, saying only that he is receiving "excellent care." The limited information has fueled speculation about the senator’s health.

McConnell has experienced several health issues in recent years. In 2023, he was hospitalized after suffering a concussion and a minor rib fracture in a fall.

Months later, the then-Senate minority leader froze mid-sentence while taking questions from reporters on two separate occasions. The attending physician for Congress later said there was no evidence McConnell had suffered a stroke, seizure disorder or movement disorder.

McConnell has served in the Senate since 1985. He was Senate majority leader from 2015 to 2021 and is not seeking reelection this year.

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