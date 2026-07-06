Suspect in Charlie Kirk’s killing due in court for hearing that will preview prosecutors’ evidence

Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, will appear in court this week for a multiday hearing where Utah prosecutors are poised to preview some of their evidence in the case, including a videotaped statement by Robinson’s former roommate, a key witness.

The roommate – who has been described in court documents as Robinson’s romantic partner – is expected to offer insight into messages the pair purportedly exchanged after the fatal shooting last September, including what investigators allege is a confession by Robinson.

Kirk’s parents and his widow, Erika Kirk, will attend this week’s hearing, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.

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The recorded statement is just one piece of evidence the Utah County Attorney’s Office has said it plans to present during the preliminary hearing, which is scheduled to begin Monday and﻿ last several days. Prosecutors intend to call a handful of law enforcement officials to testify, they said in court filings, as well as display physical evidence – including surveillance footage, photos of the alleged murder weapon, ballistics evidence and the messages between Robinson and his roommate.

The defense team said it plans to call three forensic experts to testify.

The hearing comes about ten months after Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative firebrand and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot as he addressed a crowd of roughly 3,000 people during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. News of his death – one example of the political violence roiling America in recent years – quickly went global, with graphic videos flooding social media and politicians on both sides of the aisle swiftly condemning the killing.

The day after the shooting, Robinson surrendered to police.

Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty against Robinson, who is charged with aggravated murder, felony use of a firearm, committing a violent offense in the presence of a child and obstruction of justice. He is also charged with witness tampering related to some of his alleged communications with his roommate.

Robinson has not yet entered pleas: In Utah, a preliminary hearing is used to determine whether there’s probable cause to support the filed charges. If the judge finds there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial, Robinson will be arraigned and enter pleas.

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News cameras will be allowed to record and broadcast much of the hearing, the judge ruled last week over the objections of Robinson’s attorneys.

His defense team has repeatedly raised concerns about news coverage of the high-profile proceedings, arguing in court filings it could impair his right to a fair trial and turn his case into “a reality TV show,” while prosecutors have said having cameras in court is the best way to combat rampant misinformation and conspiracy theories.

The defense had argued to delay the hearing, saying in court filings this spring the high volume of discovery meant Robinson’s attorneys would be unable to adequately prepare.

They also previously argued they had not been given the opportunity to review the full scope of forensic evidence, again limiting their ability to respond to the state’s case. The defense has since received the full evidentiary reports it sought.

In a statement, Kirk’s family expressed gratitude for the “support, prayers, and kindness we have received,” saying the “outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives.”

“Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father,” the statement said. “Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children.”

“Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time,” the statement said. “We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief.”

The killing of Charlie Kirk

Kirk was shot in the neck early in the afternoon on September 10, 2025, as he addressed the crowd gathered in a UVU campus courtyard for an event kicking off his national “The American Comeback” tour.

Surveillance cameras captured a person dressed in dark clothing on a nearby roof overlooking the courtyard less than ten minutes before the killing, prosecutors said in charging documents. Immediately after the fatal shot was fired, the person ran across the roof holding an object shaped like a rifle before climbing down to the ground and running towards a wooded area, prosecutors wrote.

In the woods, investigators said they found the suspected murder weapon – a Mauser Model 98 .30-06 caliber bolt-action rifle with a mounted scope – wrapped in a towel. The firearm contained one spent round and three unspent rounds, which were each engraved with messages, according to charging documents.

DNA consistent with Robinson’s was found on the gun’s trigger, the fired cartridge casing, two of the other cartridges and the towel, prosecutors said. Robinson’s defense team has said a more complex analysis is needed because forensic reports indicate DNA from multiple people – up to “five or more” – was found on some items.

A federal analysis of the bullet fragments recovered from Kirk’s body “could not be identified or excluded” as being fired by the recovered rifle, according to court documents. The defense had seized upon this report in court filings, noting the report “was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson” and thus could be exculpatory.

An inconclusive ballistics result is not uncommon, as the analysis depends on the size and condition of the bullet fragments recovered.

The day after the shooting, Robinson’s parents realized circulating images of the suspect – who was still at large – and the alleged murder weapon resembled their son and his gun, according to an account the couple gave investigators cited in charging documents.

Robinson’s parents convinced him to meet at their home, where he “implied that he was the shooter and stated that he couldn’t go to jail and just wanted to end it,” prosecutors wrote in charging documents

“When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil and the guy [Charlie Kirk] spreads too much hate,” they wrote.

With the help of a family friend, a retired deputy sheriff, Robinson’s parents persuaded him to surrender to authorities, according to charging documents. That evening, plainclothes detectives greeted Robinson as he turned himself in at a local sheriff’s office, accompanied by his parents and the family friend, Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby said at the time.

Roommate likely a key figure

Robinson’s roommate – who the prosecution, citing Robinson’s mother, described in court documents as a person who was “transitioning genders” – is likely a crucial component of the state’s case. Prosecutors have argued messages between the two include what amounts to a confession on the defendant’s part.

The Utah County Attorney’s Office granted the roommate limited immunity in exchange for a recorded statement given to investigators in April. The statement, which prosecutors say includes discussions about the alleged messages from Robinson, is expected to be shown during the preliminary hearing.

On the day Kirk was killed, Robinson messaged his roommate to “drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard,” according to charging documents.

Prosecutors said the roommate found a handwritten note under the keyboard that read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

“you weren’t the one who did it right????” the roommate messaged Robinson, per the documents.

“I am, I’m sorry,” Robinson allegedly replied.

In subsequent messages included in charging documents, Robinson referenced engraving bullets and leaving his rifle wrapped in a towel.

Asked why he did it, Robinson allegedly wrote to his roommate, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated.”

After writing he was going to turn himself in, prosecutors said Robinson instructed his roommate to delete their messages.

“if any police ask you questions ask for a lawyer and stay silent,” he allegedly wrote.

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