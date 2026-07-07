US resumes Iran strikes for 'attacking shipping' near Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Central Command forces say they have begun launching strikes against Iran Tuesday afternoon.

The strikes were initiated to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials say the U.S. is hitting Iranian weapon launch sites, air defenses and more in strikes that are expected to last for hours.

This comes after Iran allegedly fired on three commercial vessels Tuesday in Oman's territorial waters near the Strait of Hormuz. A U.S. official described the strikes as a “gross violation” of the memorandum of understanding with Iran.

RELATED STORY | US revokes Iran oil sanctions waiver after alleged attack on vessels near Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Central Command stated that Iran's "demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire."

The Qatari-flagged vessel al-Rakiyat, was “passing near” the key waterway when it was struck, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

RELATED STORY | Iran warns oil tankers to use approved routes in Strait of Hormuz or face a 'forceful response'

"As President Trump and the administration have repeatedly affirmed, the MOU in effect with Iran is entirely performance-based," a U.S. official stated. "Iran will only reap benefits if they exhibit good behavior. Iran's actions across the Strait were wholly unacceptable to the United States and will be met with consequences. Our negotiators continue to work in good faith towards a final deal."

The attack occurred hours before US President Donald Trump departed for a high-stakes NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.